Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Expands By 20.5%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.5 days.

Winpak Trading Down 1.4 %

WIPKF stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. Winpak has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

