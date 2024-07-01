Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Declines By 16.7%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Down 34.1 %

ZLDAF stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

