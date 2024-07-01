SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 3%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.00 and last traded at $120.67. Approximately 11,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 204,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $131,703.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $496,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,922,070.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 173,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SiTime by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 12,108.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

