Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 1,676,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skylark Stock Performance

Shares of SKLYF stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Skylark has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

