Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,426 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.