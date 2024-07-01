Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,000 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of CGMU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

