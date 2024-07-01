Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 906,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

