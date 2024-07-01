Skyline Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

