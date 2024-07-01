Skyline Advisors Inc. Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 7.3% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $965,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

