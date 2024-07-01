Skyline Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.27. 189,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.