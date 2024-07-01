Skyline Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.8% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.
JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 255,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
