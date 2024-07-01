Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.27. 3,838,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.05. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.