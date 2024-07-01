Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 401,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.