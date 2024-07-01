Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes $287,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $665.40. 583,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

