Slam (SLAM) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Slam to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Slam and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 124 278 451 17 2.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Slam’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s rivals have a beta of -12.47, meaning that their average share price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slam and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 9.78

Slam’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Slam beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

