SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMXWW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.