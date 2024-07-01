Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on SOPA

Society Pass Trading Down 4.1 %

SOPA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,098. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 202.73% and a negative net margin of 196.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Society Pass will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.