Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Society Pass Trading Down 4.1 %
Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 202.73% and a negative net margin of 196.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Society Pass will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.
About Society Pass
Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.
Featured Stories
