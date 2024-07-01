Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 261,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.57.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

