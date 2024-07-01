SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 77,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,311. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

