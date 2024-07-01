Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

