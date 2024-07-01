Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Southern California Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
