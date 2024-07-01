Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,939 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $12,751,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 138,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,113,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $777,195,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

