SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $215.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

