SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,230.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 78,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

