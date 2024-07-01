Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 505.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

