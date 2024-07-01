SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 569,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SRIVARU Trading Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ SVMH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 374,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. SRIVARU has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
About SRIVARU
