St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STJ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded St. James’s Place to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27,625.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.04).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

