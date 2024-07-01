St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.51) target price on the stock.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised St. James’s Place to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.26. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 393.60 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.