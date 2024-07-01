St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.75 ($8.20).

St. James’s Place Price Performance

About St. James’s Place

STJ opened at GBX 552.50 ($7.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 493.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.26. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 393.60 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,185.50 ($15.04).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

