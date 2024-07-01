St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 366 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

