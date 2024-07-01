Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Starbox Group Price Performance
STBX stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 71,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
About Starbox Group
