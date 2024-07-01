Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $44.31 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stargate Finance Token Trading
