SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $226.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

