SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

