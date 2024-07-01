SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 23,567 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 46,174.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 236,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.