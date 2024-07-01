SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,104,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.