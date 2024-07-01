SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

