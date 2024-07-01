SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.