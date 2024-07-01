SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in EQT by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in EQT by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

