SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,221 shares of company stock worth $14,729,385. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

