SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $1.81 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

