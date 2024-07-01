SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,735,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CDNS stock opened at $307.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

