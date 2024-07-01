SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $967.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.