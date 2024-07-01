SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,654,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Report on HTGC

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.