SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,107,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $273,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,223,708.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $11.46 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

