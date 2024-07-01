SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

