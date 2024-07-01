SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 9,297 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 726.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

