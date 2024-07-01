SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.43 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

