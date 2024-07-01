SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 15,358 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80,920 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $78.63 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

