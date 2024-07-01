SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,087 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.98 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

