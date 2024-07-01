SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,051 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

